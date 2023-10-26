Lack of mammography machine hampering fight against breast cancer in Adansi North

A group picture of the participants and members of Anglogold Ashanti

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

A mammogram is an X-ray for examining the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. Regular mammograms can find breast cancer early, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt.

However, the absence of mammography machines in some parts of the country including the Adansi North district is affecting women especially those above the age of 40.



This was disclosed by the Medical Superintendent of the Adansi North District Hospital, Dr. Abena Konadu Yawson during an interview at the sidelines of a breast screening exercise organised by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine at Fomena in the Adansi North District to mark this year's breast cancer awareness month.



According to the medical practitioner, except for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and a few private institutions in the Ashanti Region, most hospitals are without mammography machines.



She was however hopeful that the Fomena Hospital would acquire one very soon to enable people to know their status or undergo proper treatment.



Dr. Yawson also bemoaned the lack of commitment on the part of women to avail themselves of breast cancer screening. She said most breast cancer cases are reported late making treatment very difficult.

Buttressing her point, a breast cancer survival, Nana Nyantakyiwaa Amoako Asare, queen mother of Obuasi Guasu, stated that breast cancer has reached its peak, and said she was fortunate to meet someone who knew about breast cancer.



She also encouraged the youth to take breast screening very seriously since early detection saves lives.



She bemoaned the lack of mammograms in some health facilities in the region. She said mammograms are a crucial tool in detecting breast issues and removing cancerous cells after treatment.



Nana Amoako Asare lauded AngloGold Ashanti for the free screening exercise and encouraged people to periodically have their breasts examined to forestall any cancerous situation.



AngloGold Ashanti has in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan a plethora of health intervention programs geared towards supporting the improvement of the health care needs of the people in their host communities.

According to the Senior Manager, Community Relations- Africa Emmanuel Baidoo,



the campaign against breast and prostate cancers is not only to raise awareness about the diseases but to contribute to empowering individuals to take charge of their health through regular screenings and adopting healthy lifestyles.



He seized the opportunity to outline other health intervention programs and projects AngloGold Ashanti has undertaken and those it has lined up to implement.



He mentioned that the company has successfully refurbished and handed over the Anyinam Health Center, cut sod for the construction of the Dokyiwa/ Binsere health center while plans are afoot to start the construction of a CHP compound at Apitikooko, a theater and laboratory facilities at Akrokerri CHPs compound, and a Health center at Akaporiso.



The Senior Manager, Community Relations-Africa, AngloGold Ashanti further stated that AGA is poised to extend its support across the entire Adansi Traditional area to acknowledge the support the traditional authorities in Adansi have given the company over the years.

The Chief Executive for the Adansi North District Assembly Hon. Kwaku Kusi Eric on his part said the misconceptions about breast cancer remain a huge barrier in the fight against the disease. He urged women to disregard myths and misconceptions surrounding breast cancer and seek medical attention promptly.



The Queen mother of the Adansi Traditional area, Nana Amoanimaa Dede II lauded AngloGold Ashanti for the free breast and prostrate cancer screening describing it as a step in the right direction. She urged women to take advantage of the exercise to know their status.



Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign observed in October. The primary objective of this month-long campaign is to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection, support those affected by the disease, and raise funds for research, prevention, and treatment.