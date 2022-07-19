Lack of privacy causing decline in antenatal attendance at Bogoso health center – Director of Health

Municipal Health Director for Bogoso, Joseph Kwame Sampson

The Director for Health Service at the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region, Joseph Kwame Sampson, has stated that the lack of privacy at the Bogoso Health Centre is largely responsible for the decline in antenatal and birth delivery services at the facility.

According to him, there is still more to be done to ensure the effective delivery of health services to clients who attend the facility.



He made these remarks when the Bogoso township association-America and Ghana-donated medical equipment worth about US$12,000 to the maternity ward of the facility.



Joseph Kwame Sampson called on pregnant women not to shy away from visiting the hospital for maternity care to help them cope with maternity and birth delivery issues as well.

“Pregnant women should visit the hospital for maternity care and help them during childbirth.”



Ghana’s ambassador to Zimbabwe with concurrent accreditation to Mozambique and Comoros, Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, who is also an executive member of the association, spoke to the media and said the country’s development must not be the responsibility of only the government but also the citizens.



“It is not the responsibility of only the government to develop or provide the needs of the country but also the responsibility of the citizens to also help develop the country.”