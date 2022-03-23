Lack of quorum: MPs must stop playing with the future of Ghana – Braimah

Executive Director of the MFWA, Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has told Members of Parliament (MPs) not to play with the future of Ghana.

He was commenting on the lack of quorum in Parliament last Friday which forced the House to stop approval of the €20 million agreement between the government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt.



The Majority Chief Whip who is also Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, had informed the First Deputy Speaker that a debate on the motion for the approval of the €20 million agreement between the government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt am Main had been concluded.



He, therefore, asked the First Deputy Speaker, Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, to put a question on the motion for its approval, a request the Speaker heeded.

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Akatsi South, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, said while the House was about taking a decision, the law was clear that to be able to make a decision, “we must have the majority of members present.”



Sharing his views on this matter, Mr. Braimah said “Our MPs must stop playing with Ghana’s future. We didn’t elect them for narrow partisan interests. How can a House of 275 MPs not have a decision-making quorum of 138 MPs for a number of sittings? Why should we have more than 120 MPs absent for a number of sittings?



