0
Menu
News

Lack of representation affecting development in Assin North – Concerned Youth fume

James Gyekye Quayson Embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Residents of Assin North in the Central Region have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of social amenities including good roads, schools, and water, as well as the high unemployment rate among the teeming youth in the area.

At a news conference in Assin Breku, the concerned youth of Assin North laid the responsibility for the phenomena on the absence of representation in Parliament.

They said that despite taking part in the swearing-in ceremony, James Gyakye Quayson, the MP, was unable to continue any of the projects he had started for the Assin North Constituency.

As a result, Ranklin Otoo the spokesperson for the concerned youth, implored the Supreme court to expedite the interpretation case that Mr Quayson filed since they feel it could put an end to the ongoing dispute.

“The government promised us that when they come into power they would help us, especially those done schooling and ain’t working and also those who want to learn any hand work but since this issue popped up, we don’t know what would be our fate” they bemoaned.

He also used the examples of Jomoro, Techiman South and Hohoe constituencies to question why their representatives are still in office but Mr James Gyakye Quayson has been placed under restrictions.

They demand an explanation for the phenomenon since it is giving them nightmares.

“When we look at the issues going on in court, they are numerous, but for us, they are saying that our MP can’t call himself an MP, we don’t get it’’, they said.

However, given that some people have lost their lives as a result of the ongoing lawsuit, other concerned members also expressed their anger about the situation.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
Related Articles: