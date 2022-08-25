Lack of sign language interpreters in hospitals affecting us – Ghana Deaf community

Some participants of the workshop

The Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) has called on the Ghana Health Service to ensure sign language interpreters are available in all government health facilities to ensure their members have equal access to primary health care.

The association said the absence of sign language interpreters in government hospitals across the country is denying its members access to quality health care delivery.



It explained that members often find it difficult to communicate with health professionals in Hospitals, thereby affecting their ability to explain their condition during hospital investigations.



This they noted, sometimes leads to either wrong diagnosis or wrong prescription of medication for their members.



This came to light at a day’s training workshop on drug and substance abuse prevention for members of the Deaf community in the Kumbungu District on Monday, August 22.

The workshop was organized by one of the leading members of the Deaf community in the Northern Region, Ibrahim Bapio, in partnership with GNAD, Activista-Ghana Tamale, and the Northern Regional Youth Network, with funding from CALID Ghana.



Participants said the challenge, is leading some of their members into drug abuse as they are mostly unable to decipher when to stop using drugs they obtain through the hospitals.



The Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista-Ghana, Issahaku Abdul Latif expressed worry about the challenge, calling on the Health Service to address the matter.



He said even though he is aware the service has plans to provide sign language interpreters in hospitals, the process must be sped up to ensure the Deaf community does not feel neglected.