Lactating mother among BECE candidates in Adaklu District

Source: GNA

One lactating mother is among the candidates writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Abuadi in the Adaklu district.

A total of 553 candidates are taking part in the examination at two centres in the district.



Mr. Francis Yaw Agbemadi, Adaklu District Director of Education who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said 305 candidates made up of 160 boys and 145 girls were writing the examination at Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Abuadi.



He said 134 boys and 114 girls totalling 248 were writing at Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu Waya.



Mr. Agbemadi said there were 31 public and one private Junior High Schools in the district.

He noted that all the registered candidates were present, adding that, "the examination started smoothly with no hitches."



The Director said there were 10 Invigilators and one supervisor at the Adaklu SHS centre while the Gbekor SHS centre had 12 Invigilators and one supervisor.



