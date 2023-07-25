Lactating mother and another person electrocuted

File photo

Dina Nti, a 20-year-old nursing mother, and a neighbour who tried to save her were electrocuted to death in Eduabeng in the Twifo Attimorkwa District of the Central Region.

Agnes Oforiwaa, 41, was identified as the neighbour.



Following the event, the two were taken to Twifo Praso Government Hospital but died.

According to media reports, Dina Nti, who is breastfeeding a nine-month-old infant, was drying clothing on a metal dry line when an energy live cable fell on it, causing a fire and burning the first victim.



Noticing, the second victim rushed to save her but was electrocuted as well.