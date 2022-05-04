Ladies Entrepreneurship Club making female entrepreneurship in Ghana feel special – Tonisha Tagoe

Tagoe says club is providing female entrepreneurs the platform to share experience

Ladies Entrepreneurship Club providing opportunities for female entrepreneurs in Ghana – Founder



Tonisha Tagoe commends GhanaWeb for supporting female entrepreneurs



Founder of Apple and Pears and creator of the Ladies Entrepreneurship Club and Booth Camp, Tonisha Tagoe, has stated that the club is helping to motivate a lot of female entrepreneurs across the country.



According to Tagoe, the entrepreneurship club is helping to bring female entrepreneurs across the country together for them to share their experiences as well as to network.



“I have to say that the entrepreneurs, the leaders, the individuals that have come along today, the companies, the vendors, the speakers have awed me myself. The concept of this event is really to create a safe space for entrepreneurs in the ecosystem within Accra, within Ghana so that entrepreneurs can come along to learn, network, (and) talk to each other …

“… a lot of people have already mentioned how special they feel as entrepreneurs and how much more value they feel that this kind of space has been created for them,’ the founder of Apple and Pears said at an event in Accra.



She commended the United Nations for giving them the space to hold the event adding that the contribution of the United Nations added extra value to the event.



Also, Tagoe commended GhanaWeb for supporting the club by providing it with media sponsorship and guidance.



Meanwhile, some participants of the event expressed joy about it, while appreciating organisers for the opportunity.



