Lady Kufuor was an inspiring soul and mother to all – Nyaho Tamakloe pays heartfelt tribute to late Mrs.Theresa Kufuor

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shared heartfelt memories and eulogies for the late Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, fondly known as “Lady Kufuor.”

During a poignant interview with BB Brown on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed deep admiration for Lady Kufuor, describing her as an inspiring soul and a mother figure to many.



He remarked, “Lady Kufuor, as I’ve been calling her, has always been a lady. She’s a lady, and to me, she’ll always be a lady. She was an inspiring soul and a great mother, sister, and friend.”



Highlighting Lady Kufuor’s caring nature, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe reflected on her willingness to offer kind words and wise advice to all who sought her support. “She has always been there for all who come to her with their troubles, with kind words and wise advice. She has been part of the great Nyaho-Tamakloe family,” he added.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor passed away peacefully at her home in Peduase on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87. The funeral rite of the former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana was held on November 16, 2023, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. The solemn occasion brought together friends, family, and dignitaries to pay their respects.



However, the final funeral rite for Mrs. Kufuor is scheduled to take place at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18, 2023.