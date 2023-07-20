Lady allegedly murdered in Koforidua was stabbed 12 times – Autopsy reveals

File photo

The cause of death of Felicia Abena Oparebea, the young lady who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Godwin Darko at Koforidua Trom last month, has been attributed to exsanguination, chop wounds to the neck, and multiple stab wounds.

Sergeant George Defia, a police prosecutor, told the court today, Wednesday, that the results of the postmortem performed at the Effiduase Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital revealed that the late student was stabbed 12 times by her boyfriend, Godwin Darko.



Dr. Osei Kissi performed the autopsy.



The deceased was arguing with the suspect about an aborted pregnancy, according to the police inspector.

According to the prosecution, the key docket is prepared for further submission to the Attorney General’s office for guidance.



The suspect was again remanded into police custody by the court, which was presided over by Nana Ama Dabbah Fynn, with a new court date of August 8, 2023.