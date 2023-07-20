0
Menu
News

Lady allegedly murdered in Koforidua was stabbed 12 times – Autopsy reveals

KNIFE BLOOD File photo

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The cause of death of Felicia Abena Oparebea, the young lady who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Godwin Darko at Koforidua Trom last month, has been attributed to exsanguination, chop wounds to the neck, and multiple stab wounds.

Sergeant George Defia, a police prosecutor, told the court today, Wednesday, that the results of the postmortem performed at the Effiduase Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital revealed that the late student was stabbed 12 times by her boyfriend, Godwin Darko.

Dr. Osei Kissi performed the autopsy.

The deceased was arguing with the suspect about an aborted pregnancy, according to the police inspector.

According to the prosecution, the key docket is prepared for further submission to the Attorney General’s office for guidance.

The suspect was again remanded into police custody by the court, which was presided over by Nana Ama Dabbah Fynn, with a new court date of August 8, 2023.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals
Related Articles: