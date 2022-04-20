Lady commits suicide at Dambai

File Photo

Source: GNA

A young lady believed to be in her early 20s has been found hanging on a tree at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The unfortunate incident has thrown residents into a state of shock after they discovered her lifeless body hanging on a mango tree in a cassava farm.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Alhassan Abdul-Razak, Krachi East Divisional Crime Officer confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



He said the Police were notified and they proceeded to the scene to find the lifeless body, which had since been deposited at the morgue of the Nkwanta Government Hospital for autopsy.

He urged the public to assist the Police to identify the relatives of the deceased.



At the crime scene, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted a nylon rope around the deceased’s neck, hanging on the tree whilst her legs were partially touching the ground.