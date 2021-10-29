Lady denied recruitment into GNFS because of stretch marks

The Ghana National Fire Service says it may extend the deadline for the recruitment exercise if all applicants are not served today Thursday October 28.

Thousands of Ghanaian youth have thronged the recruitment centres for the various security agencies. Some were denied recruitment due to stretch marks on their bodies.



“I went through the process and I went for the selection but the woman said Ima having stretch mark’s on my body. I feel sad,” on one of the ladies told TV3’s Ashanti Regional reporter Ibrahim Abubakar has the rest of the story.