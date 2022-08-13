Lady who lost limb in ‘Krobo power clash’ calls for support to get life back

The victim, Ruth Mankata

A victim of the clash which occurred in Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region in 2019, Ruth Mankata, has said her life came to a standstill when she lost a limb to a stray bullet.

According to Ruth, her dream has been to train either as a nurse to help meet the health needs of people or as a journalist, but she is doubtful whether those aspirations would be realised.



The young girl was shot in the right leg when she was caught up in the clash between the irate youth of the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo municipalities on one hand and personal from the Ghana Police Service.



The conflict was stirred when then Power Distribution Company (PDS) went on a mass power disconnection exercise in the region with the protection of the Police.



The resistance from the residents of the affected communities and the raging anger led to the scuffle resulting in the discharge of arms by the Police to which Ruth Manka fell victim.



She is among 11 others who have sustained various degrees of injuries from the disturbance which saw two persons dead.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anↄpa Bↄfoↄ morning show on Friday during the production team’s interaction with the residents of Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipality, she said the incident occurred while she was on her way to get some groceries.

“I was going to the market and I was people running. So, I decided to also run and then I got shot.”



Having been amputated in the affected leg, Ruth said she struggles to adapt to her current condition since she was not born a person with a disability.



“If I want to do some chores at home, I have to wait for my siblings to help me.”



Asked what authorities have done so far to support her, the victim said after the government gave her a refrigerator, nothing more has been done despite several attempts to get the authorities to act.



She is therefore pleading with the government to give ears to her call and to help realise her dreams.