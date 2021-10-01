Lambussie Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed nominee DCE

George Gerard Naluri, Newly confirmed DCE for Lambussie District

Source: GNA

George Gerard Naluri, the President's Nominee for the position of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Lambussie in the Upper West Region, has been overwhelmingly endorsed by Assembly Members of the area.

He secured 100 per cent votes from all the 25 members of the Assembly including 11 government appointees, who participated in the exercise and were supervised by the Lambussie District office of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Mr Naluri, a 39-year-old teacher in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to members of the Assembly for trusting and fully endorsing him as DCE for the area.

He pledged to work hard in the best interest of the Lambussie citizenry to strengthen the decentralization agenda of the district.



Mr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, called on the stakeholders in the area to effectively corporate and collaborate with the new DCE to help champion the development of the district.