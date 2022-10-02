Lambussie Constituency: DCE hands over teaching and learning materials to the district education directorate

Lambussie DCE handing over items to the directorate

The District Chief Executive of the Lambussie District, Hon George Gerard Naluri has handed over some teaching and learning materials from the government through T-TEL to be distributed to all basic schools in the district.

The District Chief Executive, while handing over the items, was in the company of the District Coordinating Director, the Education Director, some staff of GES, the representative for Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL), and some enthusiastic students.



The items received included 17,255 textbooks, 276 uniforms, 717 teachers' guides, 150 laptops for teachers, and 10,000 face masks to be distributed to all basic schools in the district.



The rest are 400 dual desks, 2,626 T-TEL books, and USAID Learning books supplied to all 36 GALOP Schools. It must be noted that the GALOP initiative is a five-year Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) with the objective to improve the quality of education in low-performing basic education schools and strengthen education sector equity and accountability in Ghana.



The District Chief Executive, upon handing over the items commended the unwavering commitment and unrelenting efforts of the government, in the face of the global economic quandary to ensure that, basic schools have access to teaching and learning materials.

The DEC further observed that “education makes a man” and that “education brings progress and development” in every society. To this end, he admitted that schools in the remotest part of the country, including Lambussie District encounter operation challenges. He said government alone cannot solve all the challenges that beset the education sector. He, therefore, called on all stakeholders, NGOs, and individuals who have the means to assist in that regard.



In relation to the above development, he commended the consistent efforts of the Hon. Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency, Hon. Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi (Ph.D.) recently provided some teaching and learning materials to Holy Family SHS as part of efforts to improve quality education in the district in the second phase of his “Retooling Education in Lambussie” agenda.



He added that, in the recent past, the Legislator did donate similar items to Lambussie Community SHS. He, therefore, used the occasion to call for more support from stakeholders in the education sector to support the district



The District Director of Education on his part thanked the government for the teaching and learning materials donated to the district. He was optimistic that, the initiative will contribute immensely towards improving teaching and learning in schools in the district. He, therefore, admonished the teachers to ensure that the items are put to good use through maintenance culture.