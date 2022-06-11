Lambussie MP secures dual desks for basic schools

MP for Lambussie donating desks to a school

In partial fulfillment of his desire to develop the human resource base of the Lambussie District through education and fully conscious of the acute shortage of desks and furniture in almost all the basic schools in his constituency, the Member of Parliament for Lambussie Constituency, Hon. Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi (Ph.D.) has secured 180 Dual Desks, 54 Library Chairs, 9 Library Tables, 9 Library Shelves, and 14 Tables and Chairs for Teachers to basic schools in the Lambussie District.

The above development, he says, was in line with his objective of aggressively addressing the decades-long “No-Furniture Syndrome” in the Lambussie District and also in response to a request by the District Education Directorate; with regards to the appalling situation of pupils having to lie down on their stomachs to write exams while others have to carry stools with them from their various houses to school. He described the above situation as “an anomaly and inexcusable in this 21st century and being a teacher myself, I clearly appreciate and understand the pains and trauma that teachers go through in such appalling situations in the training of our little brothers and sisters to acquire education, a basic human right"



The Hon.Member of Parliament further disclosed that the above gesture was just a dress rehearsal and phase one of his unrelenting commitment to providing desks and other facilities to pupils necessary to provide a conducive and enabling environment for teaching and learning at the basic level in the Lambussie Constituency.

Dignitaries present in receiving the items on behalf of the Hon. Members of Parliament include the District Chief Executive, Hon. George Gerard Naluri, who expressed his profound gratitude to the Hon.Member of Parliament for coming to the aid of the district in such distressing moments. He used the occasion to appeal to other benevolent organizations and philanthropists to assist the legislator in his quest to stamp out the ‘No-Furniture Sydrome’in the district. On his part, the District Coordinating Director, who was also present in receiving the items, lauded the legislator for his quick response to their needs adding that “the kind gesture would go a long way to ease the pressure in providing furniture to both pupils and teachers in the district.



Other dignitaries present were the District Director of education, Mr. Kula, also thanked the legislator for the gesture. The donation, he said “was timely as some pupils in the district have to either lie down on their stomachs or sit on the floor to learn". On his part, the Presiding Member, Hon. Amoah Basing, who was also present in receiving the items expressed his sincere gratitude to the Hon. Member of Parliament and urged him to continue with the good gesture. Some parents and teachers who were also present expressed their appreciation to the legislator and promised to put them to good use through maintenance culture.