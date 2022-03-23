Landlord to refund GH¢6,500 to prospective tenant

The court ruled that the money be paid to the plaintiff

Source: GNA

The Sunyani District Court ‘A’ on Monday ordered Samuel Oteng, a landlord at

Asuakwaa, a suburb of the Sunyani Municipality, to refund GH¢6,500 he collected from a prospective tenant.



The court, presided by Mr Divine Kwaku Ahiadu entered judgment in favor of Mr Osondo Chikezie, the plaintiff, with a 20 percent interest charge in addition to GH¢500.00 cost.



The plaintiff filed a suit in court to enable him to re-claim GH¢5,000 the defendant collected from him (plaintiff), in November 2020.

Mr Obeng collected the money to complete a self-contained single room to be rented out to the plaintiff, but he could not fulfill the agreement.



The defendant requested an additional amount from the plaintiff to be able to complete the room, but the plaintiff refused and instead demanded a refund of the money.



The defendant agreed to pay the amount, as failure to do so would result in the sale of (his) property to pay the amount to the plaintiff.