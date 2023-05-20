Landlords can't prevent you from drying panties in the open – Rent Control

Public Relations Officer of Rent Control, Emmanuel Kporsu

The Public Relations Officer of Rent Control says although landlords cannot restrict tenants from drying their panties in the house, on moral grounds, the tenants could do so in their rooms.

Emmanuel Kporsu said landlords who restrict tenants from drying their panties in the open may be going through uncomfortable experiences hence their restrictions.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, ”A landlord who restricts tenants from drying their panties in the open could be going through some negative experiences, and for that matter, they prevent the tenants from doing so.



To expand on this point, I’d like to point out that, while it’s not legal for landlords to prohibit tenants from drying their panties in public, tenants should be aware that our panties are private matters, so tenants could dry them in their rooms.



You cannot dry your panties in the open as a lady, especially if the panties are not in good condition and make the landlord uncomfortable. Dry them in your room on moral or humanitarian grounds to prevent other tenants from seeing the colours of your panties and their conditions. It is legal for landlords to restrict you, but you should dry them in your room on moral grounds.”



Meanwhile, a public health nurse Gifty A. Amihere says the most prudent method is to dry the penalties in the sun since it helps in killing bacteria that could help give them infections.

She said ”the best method is to dry them in the sun since the sun can kill bacteria that could give you an infection”.



