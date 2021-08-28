Landlords not mandated to give tenants grace period after expiration of rent - Rent Control

Public Relations Officer for Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu

Public Relations Officer for Rent Control Department Mr. Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu has indicated that landlords are not mandated by law to extend or give tenants grace periods when their tenancy agreement expires.

He said such claims are misconceptions and not grounded in the rent law.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that landlords are required to file complaints at the Rent Control Department over tenants with expired rent who have refused to move out.



He said in such cases, the Department would investigate the matter and determine the period of extension for the tenants involved.



He added that Section 31 of the Rent Law states that, “nothing should prevent the landlord from collecting his rent from any tenant.”



The move he noted would afford the landlord to start looking for somebody to come and dwell in the room he/she rented to you since the landlord is into a commercial activity.

He said it is by discretion the landlord or the Department to extend the stay of the tenant involved, the Department is required by law under section 31 of the Rent Act to collect money on behalf of the landlord.



According to him, a landlord owes no tenant any grace period, let alone permitting the tenant to stay for the period on free rent.



He further explained that if a tenant wants to dwell in for a year, getting to the third or second month to the end of your tenancy, you are required to start a conversation with the landlord about whether you will renew it or you want to vacate.

If you will not renew, you are required to start looking for other alternatives and move out by the end of the expiration of the tenancy agreement, he added.



Criminal or breach of agreement



The PRO, touching on issues of breach of the tenancy agreement and criminal offences, said the landlord cannot automatically or forcefully remove the tenant.



He said the landlord must report the incident to the Department for them to investigate the matter.



He said in cases of breach of agreement, the landlord is expected to grant you a period (which you would have to pay for) to move out.