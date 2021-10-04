Landlords who charge rates without approval from rent control to be prosecuted - PRO

Rent control will start prosecuting landlords without assessment certificate

The Rent Control Department has served notice it would start the prosecution of homeowners and landlords who give out their rooms for rent without an assessment from the outfit.

According to the Department, landlords are required by the law to come to them for assessment before they charge potential tenants, who want to rent their rooms.



The Head of Public Relations at the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Kporsu, appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said the Department would from January 2022, begin to prosecute all defaulting landlords.



He said the Department advised landlords to come to the Department and ask for an assessment of their rooms before they can charge any amount.



He indicated that it is unlawful for landlords to use their authority in the pricing for their rooms.



Sections 10 to 19 of the Rent Act he said details how the assessment should be done.



The PRO told host Kwabena Agyapong that it is the responsibility of the Department to determine the rent of tenants so there would be a balance and fairness.

He stressed that all landlords are to engage the Department when renting out their rooms because, from January 2022, they would start prosecuting all offending landlords.



He added that landlords need an assessment certificate before they rent out their rooms, aside from that, they have to give tenants a tenancy agreement, rent card, receipt and also pay rent tax.



"If you want to commercialize your premises, the first point of call is the Rent Control Department. Section 10-19 of the Rent Act, talks about what is called an Assessment. The Assessment is when we come to your premises, look and see whether the place is tenantable. Look at the materials used, location, facilities, and this will aid us to come out with the rent or rate you have to charge your premises” he said.



Section 12(1) states that “The landlord or tenant of any premises or a person interested in such premises may appeal to the appropriate Rent Magistrate, in the prescribed form, from the assessment by the appropriate Rent Officer of the amount of the recoverable rent of such premises within seven days after such assessment.”



Per the Rent Act 1963 (Act 220), the Rent Magistrate to whom an appeal has been made from an assessment of the appropriate rent officer shall have the power to refer any matter relating to such appeal for further investigation.