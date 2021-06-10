Lands Commission, Judiciary hold workshop on application of mining laws

Dignitaries and participants in a group photo after the program

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minerals Commission has in collaboration with the Judiciary held a workshop to raise awareness on dealing with mining issues and also bridge the gap between the mining sector and the judiciary.

The platform was also used to deliberate on ways the Minerals Commission and relevant institutions can assist the judiciary deal with mining-related cases.



Delivering the welcome address, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah noted that the judiciary will be equipped with the furnished with relevant information that will assist them deliver judgement accordingly.



The Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor in his remarks, stated that the efforts of government and other stakeholders will not fetch the needed result if the the Judiciary which acts as the custodians of the rule of law is not equipped with the necessary skills and information to enforce the mining laws.



He indicated that government has become concerned with some of the judgments and punishment meted out to persons charged for engaging in illegal mining activities.



The Minister, therefore reiterated that as government "shall at all times, uphold and respect the independence of the judiciary".

He acknowledged and commended the judges who have stood up to the occasion by enforcing the mining laws with fidelity and integrity.



"It is my fervent belief that with the support and vigilance of all stakeholders, we must and would be able to preserve our nation’s lands, forests, wildlife and improve on the management of mineral resources for the benefit of generations unborn. "This, is about the survival of our country", he added.



The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in his special remarks, called on all and sundry to support the fight in curving the galamsey menance in the country.



