Lands Commission, Ministry Staff, donate to Apiate Support Fund

Cheques were handed over to Apiate Fund head, Joyce Aryee (middle)

Source: GNA

The Apiate Support Fund Wednesday received donations of GHc100,000 and GHc10,000 from the Lands Commission and staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, respectively, towards the speedy reconstruction of the community.

Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry, who made the donation on behalf of the staff, said the gesture was to help mobilise sufficient funds to help rebuild the Apiate Community, razed by an explosion on January 20, 2022.



He said the staff had been impressed with the leadership shown by the sector Minister, his deputies and the various committees assigned responsibilities towards the rehabilitation of the residents.



Prof. Agbesinyale expressed the hope that the token from the Ministry would help provide permanent homes for the victims.



The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr James Dadson, said the Commission's donation was to enhance the work of the Apiate Support Fund Committee and ensure the timely reconstruction of the community.

Dr Joyce Aryee, Chairman of the Committee, commended the Ministry and the Lands Commission for the various roles they had played since the unfortunate incident.



She extolled them for showing great leadership and assured that the Committee would continue to engage them to achieve the ultimate goal of providing comfort for the people of Apiate.



“Due to the onset of the rains, portions of the Fund will be used to complete some temporary structures to accommodate the residents, who are currently housed in tents,” she said.