Lands Commission gets an office in Western North Region

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Alex Quaynor, the Greater Accra Chairman of the Lands Commission, has tasked Traditional Authorities in the Western North Region to establish Customary Land Secretariats within their jurisdiction.

That, he noted, would help prevent unnecessary litigations, which sometimes retarded progress and development.

Mr Quaynor made the call at the inauguration of the Western North Regional Lands Commission Office Complex at Adeambra New Town on Friday.

He said the Customary Land Secretariat would help provide land-owning stools and families with accurate information about land boundaries and transactions over the years.

The Chairman said the Commission planned to bring its services closer to the people since many lands were owned by stools and families, who are major stakeholders in the activities of the Commission.

He called for cooperation and support of all land-owning stools within the Region to enable the commission to execute its mandate.

Mr Quaynor asked the staff of the Commission to work closely with Government Agencies to foster development in the Region.

Mr James Ebenezer Kobina Dadson, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, lauded the Western Regional Lands Commission on their oversight responsibility in the Western North Region.

He said the Commission would continue to assist traditional authorities to protect lands in the area.

Mr Dadson urged staff of the Commission to intensify their public education on the need to register their lands to ensure peace and development.

Katakyie Kwasi Bumankamah II, the Paramount Chief of Wiawso traditional area, commended the Commission for the office since travelling from Wiawso to Takoradi to undertake land documentations would be a thing of the past.

He called on residents to take advantage of the office to register their lands.

Mr John Koah, an official from the Western North Regional Co-ordinating Council, pledged the Council’s support to the Commission to deliver on its core mandate.

