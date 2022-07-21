Lands Commission sensitises Western North Regional House of Chiefs on new Land Act

Group photo of members of the Lands Commission officials and the Regional House of Chiefs

Source: GNA

The Lands Commission has sensitised members of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs on the new Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) to ensure efficient land management.

The workshop formed part of the Commission's continuous efforts to equip and empower the traditional leaders with information on their roles under the Act.



Speaking at the event in Sefwi-Wiawso, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the President of the House and Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, urged members of the House to take the engagement seriously and drum home the message to their respective traditional areas.



Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, also the President of the National House of Chiefs, said the training would empower them to be more efficient in the discharge of their duties.



Mr Timothy Anyidoho, the Greater Accra Regional Lands Officer, expressed appreciation to the House for giving the Commission the opportunity to educate them on the Act and brainstorm on some land related matters.



He noted that the Sector Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, was very passionate about the exercise and entreated all stakeholders to participate fully in order to be abreast of the law.



Mr Anyidoho highlighted some sections of the Act, which were relevant to their work as custodians of their lands.

He cited Section 9 (2) which states: "A person shall not create an interest in or right over any stool, skin, clan or family land that vest in that person, another person or body of persons a freehold interest in that land."



The Section 98 (1) also states that "An action concerning any land or interest in land in registration district shall not be commenced in any court unless the procedure for resolution under Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 Act 798 have been exhausted."



Nana Kojo Essilfie, the Head of Land Registration Division, Tema, on his part, gave further explanations on relevance of those Sections as traditional leaders to help them resolve land related matters that may come before them.



He said the Commission would not relent on its efforts in sensitizing key stakeholders on the new legislation because it helped in resolving land management cases.



Madam Afua Abrafi, the Western North Regional Lands Officer, on behalf of the Commission, presented copies of the Land Act to the House and assured them of its preparedness to support the House to deal with land related matters.