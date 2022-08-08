Lands Commission to inaugurate Savannah, North East regional offices

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. James E.K. Dadson

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Benito Owusu-Bio would be inaugurating the Lands Commission’s Savannah and North East regional offices on 9th August and 10th August 2022 respectively.

This exercise is in fulfillment of their constitutional mandate for the Commission to establish offices in all the sixteen regions in Ghana and forms part of the Commission’s decentralization agenda.



The commissioning of these two regions brings to a total of six regions inaugurated by the Commission. The six new regions can now boast of the establishment of the Lands Commission’s offices.



The exercise would take place at the Regional Coordinating Councils.



The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. James E.K. Dadson has indicated that this move would bring their services closer to the indigenes ensuring efficient and effective decentralization of the Land Administration system that could boost investors' confidence in these regions.

He indicated that the days when people had to travel hours to the regional capitals to access their services are over.



He also noted that these offices are fully furnished with all necessary tools and equipment including modern computerized systems that is geared towards the government’s digitalization agenda.



Mr. Dadson has assured the public that with the digitalization system in place, the Commission would continue to provide enhanced service to the good people of Ghana and has entreated the public to access their services online via-onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.