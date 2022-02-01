Lands Commission undertakes town planning exercise in Hohoe

The project is to create better spatial outlays for the municipality

Source: GNA

Workers from the Volta Regional Lands Commission, are undertaking a town planning and mapping exercise within the Hohoe Municipality to create multiple access in the area.

The exercise would see the mapping and creation of new roads from the Bungalow stretch, extending to the Hamptons Resort Hotel area through to the government land coverage of the Municipality.



Mr. Daniel Noble Yao Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA)disclosed that the first phase of the exercise would include; the proper demarcation of government lands.



He said it would also include how the lands would be accessible and well mapped.



Mr. Awume said phase two of the project would involve the mapping of the entire Hohoe Municipality adding that during the exercise, bulldozers would be used to clear access roads off any structures.

He said the expected outcome of the exercise is to leverage the mapping to create better spatial outlays deserving of a Municipality.



Mr. Awume said roads were cardinal to promoting tourism and with a vision to ensure that the tourism potentials of the Municipality were well marketed, the exercise came in handy adding that it would also ensure that people built at properly designated lands.



He entreated all residents to lend their maximum support and cooperation to the workers, where and when necessary, to ensure successful execution and completion of the task.