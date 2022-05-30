Lands Minister charges Lands Commission to trace all lands listed in Sir John's Will

Sir John is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana

All the lands captured in the Last Will and Testament of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), are to be tracked by the Lands Commission of Ghana.



This comes on the back of the huge public uproar that has greeted the details of the Will after it made its way online, as well as the revelation that Sir John owned lands in the Achimota Forest and the Ramsar areas when the government has stated that those lands are not for sale.



In a report by myjoyonline.com, it stated that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said this move would help the government identify any illegalities in line with the lands acquired by the late politician.

“It is absolutely effective, whatever transactions that were supposed to have taken place, these properties named as part of Sir John’s estate cannot stand.



“And I have written letters to the Lands Commission, so that matter is completely dealt with, those properties will revert to the state,” he explained.



With calls for the government to go further in setting up a Commission of Inquiry into the matter, Samuel Abu Jinapor said that those are premature suggestions as that might not be an effective solution.



“I think it is early days. There’s been Commission of Inquiries in the past, let us also ask ourselves to what extent have they served their purpose and it will not be my decision to make eventually,” he added.



Sir John died on July 1, 2020 from COVID-19 related conditions and was buried nearly a year after.