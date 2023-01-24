Lands Minister launches Bongo-Soe Community Mining Scheme, reiterates commitment to responsible mining

Abu Jinapor joined by the paramount chief of the area to commission the project

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 launched a Community Mining Scheme (CMS) at Bongo-Soe in the Upper East.

At a colorful ceremony graced by the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu and some traditional authorities in the area, Hon Samuel A. Jinapor commissioned the Bongo-Soe Community Mining Scheme (CMS)which is expected to provide direct and indirect jobs to the people of Bongo and its environs.



Addressing the gathering, Abu Jinapor disclosed that the Northern part of the country has been blessed with rich mineral deposits.



He referenced the presence of some mining companies such as Cardinal Namdini Resources, Perseus Mining among others as justification for his belief that the northern part of the country is blessed with rich mineral resources, particularly gold.



He stressed the importance of correcting the mistake of the past by ensuring the exploitation of the resources in a responsible and sustainable manner.



According to the Lands Minister, H. E President Akufo-Addo’s government is bent on revamping the mining sector and raising local giants in the small-scale mining industry and the Community Mining Scheme is an ideal way of achieving that.

He believes that the Community Mining Scheme will create employment in the area and improve the livelihoods of the people.



The Minister cautioned that there is a manual for the Community Mining Scheme and must therefore be religiously adhered to whiles warning that the Ministry will not hesitate to revoke the license if the CMS is found not to be following the measures stipulated in the manual.



He urged the management of the Scheme to work effectively with the stakeholders in the area including the DCE and the traditional authorities to ensure that royalties are paid, local jobs are created, reliefs and overall progress in the area are achieved.



Hon. Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister said he was elated that the job creation project has been instituted in his region.



He assured that they will implement the measures contained in the CMS manual and employ the youth in the area to commit to the project for it to succeed.

He also assured that the gold katcha which was donated by the government will be used for its intended purpose.



The paramount chief of the Bongo Traditional Area Naba Baba Salifu Atamaale was optimistic that the scheme will provide the necessary employment in the area and added that mining must be done within the confines of the law and he will in his capacity as the chief ensure that the laws are adhered to.



The Bongo- Soe CMS is the first CMS to be launched in Upper East region.