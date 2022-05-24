Lands Minister 'reclaims' Sir John's Achimota, Ramsar lands

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor

The Ministry of Lands has disclosed that the outfit of the Lands Commission does not have any documentation to prove that the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, owned portions of Achimota Forest lands.



Resultantly, he has directed that the lands declared as owned by the late Forestry Commission boss be deemed as void.



In a press statement written by the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, he indicated that he has since directed the Lands and Forestry Commission to deem any ownership of the said lands, both in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site as stated by the late Sir John in his Will as void.

“…Given the totality of the circumstances of the said allegations, I, as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commissions to deem any ownership of lands, both, in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void and are to take the appropriate actions accordingly.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the bequeathing of the aforesaid lands, if established, will not pass any interest/title to the named beneficiaries in the alleged will. These lands, the subject matter of the alleged Will, shall remain Public Lands, whether or not it falls within the de-gazetted lands pursuant to E.I 144,” the statement reads.



Sir John's Will has dominated media discussions since documents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.



The outrage also stems from the fact that it is barely a week after the government's Executive Instrument 144, that declassifying portions of the Forest reserve also became topical.



Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.

Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus. His one-time aide, Charles Owusu has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death.



