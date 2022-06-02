Lands Minister reiterates Ghana's commitment to sustainable forest management

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 joined other Ministers from UN Member States and the United States Special Envoy for Climate Change, H.E John Kerry, at a high-level political action for climate, forests and land use held in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Meeting was for Ministers to exchange views on practical action to support implementation of action on forests and land use, building on the common ground, commitments and aspirations set out in the Glasgow Declaration.



The meeting is also expected to serve as forum for discourse on how to sustain dialogue and engagement between governments to support continued action, through a proposal to establish a High Level Political Forum on Action on Climate, Forests and Land Use.



In his remarks, he emphasised Ghana’s commitment to operationalise the country's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and beyond, towards sustainable forest management, industry viability, ecosystem resilience and sustainable livelihoods provision for forest fringe dwellers.

He also highlighted the various Programmes and Projects being implemented to achieve zero deforestation by 2030, including the Green Ghana Project, the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme, the Ghana REDD+ Strategy, the Cocoa and Forest Initiative and the Forest Investment Programme.



As part of the trip, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister held a bilateral meeting with the COP 26 President, Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma, to discuss climate action in forest and land use and the establishment of a high level ministerial framework for land and forest climate action.



He employed the opportunity to rally support for the Green Ghana Project saying "Climate change continues to threaten lives and livelihoods, and we are fully committed to change the narrative through nature-based climate action. It’s ten days to the Green Ghana Day, let us all come together and support afforestation and halt climate change". He concluded.