0
Menu
News

Lands Minister set to inaugurate land commission's offices in Ahafo and Bono regions

Land Commission Bono Lands Commission to decentralise services

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: Nana Peprah

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Honorable Benito Owusu-Bio would be inaugurating the Lands Commission's Ahafo and Bono East regional offices on Thursday, April 7 and April 8, 2022, respectively.

It is a constitutional mandate for the commission to establish its offices in all the sixteen regions of Ghana.

The exercise also forms part of the Commission’s decentralization agenda.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. James E.K. Dadson said the move would bring the services of the commission closer to the indigenes.

This, according to him, is to ensure efficient and effective decentralization of the Land Administration system that could boost investors’ confidence in these regions.

He also noted that these offices are fully furnished with all the necessary tools and equipment to achieve the aforementioned purpose.

"This includes modern computerized systems geared towards the government’s digitalization agenda", he stated.

Mr. Dadson has assured the public that with the digitalization system in place, the Commission would continue to provide enhanced service to the good people of Ghana.

He also urged the public to access their services online via onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.

Source: Nana Peprah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
The four reasons behind Mohammed Salisu’s unwillingness to play for Ghana
Four public figures who have defended Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas Expose