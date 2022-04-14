0
Lands Ministry Staff, Lands Commission, donate towards Apiate Support Fund

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Apiate Support Fund (ASF) has received a donation of GHC100,000 and GHC10,000 from the Lands Commission and staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources respectively.

The presentation by the two institutions was made on Thursday, April 13, 2022, at the Ministry.

Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry, who made donations on behalf of the staff, said the gesture was the Ministry’s way of contributing to the reconstruction of Appiatse.

He intimated that the staff have been impressed with the leadership shown by the sector Minister, his Deputies and the various committees who have been assigned responsibilities to help rebuild Appiatse.

Prof Patrick Agbesinyale hoped that the token from the Ministry will help provide permanent homes for the victims.

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr. James Dadson said his outfits donation is to ‘enhance’ the work of the committee.

On her part, Dr Joyce Aryee, Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee commended the Ministry and the Lands Commission for the various roles they have played since the unfortunate incident occurred.

She extolled them for showing ‘great leadership’ and assured that the committee will continue to engage them to achieve the ultimate goal of providing comfort for the people of Appiatse.

She disclosed that due to the rains, parts of the funds will be dedicated to the completion of temporal structures for the residents.

