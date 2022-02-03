Lands Ministry resources Minerals Commission with 20 vehicles, and other equipments

The Minister said the equipment are to help the commission deliver on its mandate

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, led by the Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 presented some equipment to the Minerals Commission.

The items include 20 pickup vehicles, 10 blast monitors, 187 desktops, 68 laptops, 11 photocopiers, 19 printers and 1 back up storage devices.



The Minister also handed over 102 UPS machines, 5 scanners, 2 plotters, three projectors and three survey equipment to the commission.



Addressing the management and staff of the Commission at on Wednesday, 2nd February, 2022, Hon Jinapor commended the commission for their current performance and urged them to do more to help sanitize the mining sector.



He disclosed that he has kept a close eye on the Commission since his assumption of office and is impressed with the recent innovations and output.



He charged them to view the unfortunate incident at Appiatsi as a setback and worked hard to move the commission to a higher notch.



“We’have come under public scrutiny lately but per my own observations you have done very well and achieved some significant results. I am very convinced that you are doing your very best and I’m really grateful,” he said.

Hon. Jinapor stressed on the need for the Commission and the government as a whole to institute measures to prevent a repetition of the Appiati incident and stated that the presentation of the equipment is in furtherance of that directive.



He noted that the vehicles and other equipment will empower the commission to discharge its mandate.



“For you to be able to do your work, you need equipment and the basic equipment people like you need is the means of transport which is why working in close collaboration with the Board and CEO and Minister of Finance, we have been able to free up some resources which have culminated in these hardwares or equipment to the Commission,” he said.



The Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi expressed her gratitude to the government and the sector Minister adding that these timely support will help the Commission to undertake their monitoring and inspectorate duties more efficiently.



She described the logistics as “important “ and implored on the staff of the commission to “do your work well and protect the entire nation.”



The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Mr Martin Ayisi said the intervention by the Minister is a product of continuous consultations and further pledge that his outfit will ensure the the logistical support will be put to good use.