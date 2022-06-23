Lands ministry, select committee review Wildlife Resources Mgt Bill, 2022

Three-day review meeting on the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022

The Ministry and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry have begun a three-day review meeting on the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022.

The working session began on Tuesday, 21st June 2022.



The CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, in a brief statement on behalf of the Sector Minister, Samuel A Jinapor, said the Ministry "expects that the three-day review meeting will help provide a wildlife resources management bill that can confidently be presented to the August House of Parliament for passage into law".



He said the move would also pave the way for an effective wildlife resources management system for the country.



The Wildlife Resources Management Bill, when passed, will provide the legal framework for the implementation of the policy on wildlife and make provision for international agreements and conventions that Ghana has signed.

It will also provide legal backing for community engagements like the Community Resources Management Areas (CREMA), Mr. Allotey indicated.



The final review meeting being held in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua, stakeholders believe, will bring to an end the review processes, especially after receiving inputs at the recently held stakeholder forum by the Select Committee.



Also present at the ongoing review meeting are the Technical Director, Forestry, Mr. Joseph Osiakwan, Technical Advisor on Forestry, Mr. Abu Juam, representatives from the Attorney General's office, and Officials from the Forestry Commission.