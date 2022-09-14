Large number of slum dwellers in Ghana a security threat – Amon Kotei

A local government expert, Amon Kotei

A local government expert, Amon Kotei, has said a large number of slum dwellers in Ghana constitutes various threats to the country including security.

According to him, this is because some slums are known to be a haven for criminals and miscreants.



According to him, slum dwellers who live in mostly unhygienic environments also pose health and sanitation threats to the country.



The number of people living in slums increased from 5.5 million in 2017 to 8.8 million in 2020, Ghana’s 2022 Voluntary National Review(VNR) Report on the Sustainable Development Goals(SDG) implementation, has revealed.



The figure represents an increase of about 60 percent, according to the report which was compiled and published by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).



The United Nations (UN) Programme on Human Settlements defines a slum as “a contiguous settlement where the inhabitants are characterised as having inadequate housing and basic services”.



It states that such inhabitants suffer one or more ‘household deprivations’ such as lack of access to improved water sources; improved sanitation facilities; sufficient living areas; housing durability and security of tenure.

Speaking in an interview on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/ Agoo TV on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Mr. Amon Kotei stated that it is not good for a country to have an increasing number of slum dwellers, adding that it is an indictment on the Central government and an infraction.



He called on the government to take steps immediately to improve on social and economic development to reduce the increasing number of slum dwellers.



He noted that a dangerous development is people living in slums but working in offices or urban areas.



“You live in a residential area and want a carpenter or mason to work for you. You invite this artisan who lives in a slum to your house to come and work. This person with all the diseases and everything surrounding him enters your home and deposits the disease resulting in your household contracting the disease. Those slum dwellers who work in offices in urban areas also constitute security threats. So it is up to the central government to fashion out policies that can take away this idea of slum dwelling among the public.”



There are about 23 slums in Ghana with 11 in Greater Accra Region. It listed predominant areas where the urban population lives in slums as Accra, Tema-Ashaiman, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi.