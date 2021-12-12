Larry Kwesi Jiagge presents US$1200 to Ketasco NSMQ team

KETASCO NSMQ finalists with Larry Kwesi Jiagge, others. Photo Credit: Kobby Blay

Larry Kwesi Jiagge, the Managing Director of Risk Management and Advisory Services (RMAS) has made a cash donation of US$1200 to the Ketasco, National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team.

Presenting the cash amount to the team, Mr. Jiagge said, although he did not attend Ketasco, he was impressed with the sterling performance of the Ketasco team. He commended the handlers of the team and urged the great Ketasco trio to work even harder to achieve greater laurels in life.



Mr. Jiagge, an illustrious son of Anlo and an experienced insurance broker with over 38 years of experience in the Ghanaian and international insurance market, also seized the opportunity to encourage other students to emulate the Ketasco trio by studying hard. He admonished the Ketasco trio not to give up on their dreams.



Receiving the cash amount on behalf of the team, Francisca Lamini, the Most Outstanding Female Contestant in the NSMQ2021, thanked Mr. Jiagge and his company RMAS for their kind gesture, and also leveraged the opportunity to enlist the support of benevolent individuals and corporate Ghana for the establishment of an ultramodern Science Center of Excellence, to groom future NSMQ champions.

“A fully refurbished and equipped science laboratory together with a Coastal Bus will enhance our preparation and participation in trial contests,” Francisca added.



Risk Management & Advisory Services Ltd. (RMAS) is among the top 10 insurance brokers operating in Ghana, with Head Office located at 120B Spintex Rd. Industrial Area, Accra-Ghana.