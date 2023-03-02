Lassa fever: We’re engaging government to fast-track, mobilise Ribavirin for treatment – GMA

The GMA says it is working around getting the disease controlled

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has revealed that the confirmed cases of Lassa fever include doctors and health workers who were exposed in their line of duty.

Ghana’s total caseload stands at 14.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, 1 March 2023, the GMA acknowledged “measures being put in place to trace their contacts and contain the virus from spreading further.”



The GMA indicated that it is “facilitating the provision of psychological support” for its colleagues who have been confirmed to have the disease currently.



It noted that “while no vaccine currently offers protection against Lassa Fever, Ribavirin offers good outcomes especially when given early along with other supportive management.”

It is further noted that it is engaging the government “to fast-track the mobilisation of the drug to ensure its availability for the management of patients.”



It, therefore, advised its members to adhere strictly to “IPC protocols especially regarding the use of PPEs at all times and ensure all other members of the care team do same.



“In particular, wearing of facemasks at all times at work, frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizers, use of gloves and avoidance of contact with bodily fluids.”



“The GMA will continue to monitor the situation and advise members accordingly,” the statement added.