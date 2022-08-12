Last Marburg Virus Disease patient in Ghana has completely recovered - Ghana Health Service

Marburg Virus

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that the last person infected by the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in the country has completely recovered from the disease.

In a statement issued on August 11, 2022, the GHS said that the recorded patient, a 24-year-old female, has been reunited with her family after she met all the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards for recovery.



It added that the 24-year-old is the only survivor of the three cases of MVD that have been recorded in Ghana.



“Three cases have since been reported, with the last being on July 21 2022. Two of the three cases unfortunately died. In all, 198 contacts were identified in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba), of which 118 of them have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged. The remaining contacts are still being followed up, and none have any symptoms.



“The only survivor of the three (3) has since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart on the 3rd and 6th of August 2022, respectively, by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR). The patient has since been discharged and reunited with her family. Ghana, therefore, has no case of MVD,” parts of the statement read.



The GHS further stated that the MVD outbreak would be declared over in Ghana 42 days after the last negative test if there were no new cases.



However, it urged Ghanaians to “continue to observe the preventive measures and report any illness to the nearest health facility for attention.”

