Late Ga Queenmother left behind remarkable legacies, be inspired by them – Speaker

Speaker Bagbin signing the book of condolence

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that the late Paramount Queen of The Ga State, Her Royal Majesty (HRM) Naa Dedei Omaedru III, left behind remarkable legacies.

He believes that the late queen’s death should serve as an inspiration for the Council and the entire Ga community to do more.



As a result, he has reinforced to them the importance of being inspired by the legacy of the late queen.



The late Paramount Queen died on December 26, 2022, at the age of 88, after a 59-year reign.

He made the statements while commiserating with several Council heads and signing a book of condolence in memory of the late Paramount Queen.



“We are together to celebrate the life of the queen mother. It is not time to be mourning, it is time to celebrate our industrious queen-mother. That is what lifts up the spirits of people. That was a gift to us by God, and she has a legacy, and it is us who experienced the legacy that has to bring it up for generations yet unborn to know.”



“Because the Ga state is among the few that really has given the space to women to rise up to the top. It is not many ethnic groups in Africa and even in Ghana, but the Gas have that and our history has a lot of such,” he added.