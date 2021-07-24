Late Prof. Mills’ legacy in Ghana’s economic history unrivaled – John Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama and Late President Atta Mills

Former president John Mahama has asserted that the economic legacy of his late predecessor, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, is unrivaled in the country’s history.

Today, 24 July 2021 marks nine years of the passing of Atta Mills whose departure happened at the 37 Military Hospital, a few days to his 68th birthday. The incident happened after he battled a short illness.



At a memorial ceremony held to commemorate organised by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama opined that though Atta Mills’ presidency was short-lived, he chalked significant gains for the socio-economic development of the country.



“Prof. Atta Mills was a team leader. It was under his guidance that the NDC administration chalked most of its notable achievements, including the longest period of single-digit inflation for more than 2 years. The highest economic growth record was not only in Ghana but the world over at 14% for the year 2010," Mahama touted.



"Accelerated infrastructural development was also ensured placing Ghana at the World Bank’s ease of doing business survey for West Africa, and making Ghana the number one preferred destination in West Africa for investors,” he continued.

“Yet being the humble achiever that he was, and in line with the traditions of the NDC, Prof. Atta Mills derived no satisfaction to beat his chest and boast about his economic statistics when he knew that his work was there to speak for him,” he eulogised the late former president.



Over the years, former president Mahama has on numerous occasions described his predecessor as an inspiration, a man of great moral courage and strength to Ghanaians.



The former president died at 68. He left behind a wife and former first lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Ernestina Naadu Mills, and a son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills.