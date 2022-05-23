Late Sir John tops Twitter trends after his will pops up

The late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John)

Parts of Achimota Forest declassified as a forest reserve

Sir John wills land at Achimota Forest to family



Ghanaians alarmed about some members of the governing NPP acquiring Achimota forest land



The late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who was popularly known as Sir John, is currently number one on Twitter after it emerged he has willed some portions of the Achimota Forest land to his family.



Sir John, in his final Will, mentioned that he owned several acres on land at the Achimota Forest, adding that he gives his portions to some members of his family, including nephews, forever.



A copy of the will which was made public reads "I give my land also situated at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," he added.



Following this development, Ghanaians have taken to social media to raise concerns about how some members of the governing New Patriotic Party have already acquired some portions of the Achimota forest lands even before the government returns the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family.



“God will punish all these greedy politicians. Sir John wherever u are I pray u continue to burn. U are a thief, greedy, evil and u will no know peace.” Simple-tot tweeted.



“About to release a document that shows, Npp shared the Achimota forest among themselves before Sir John died. Sir John had it in his will.” Annan Perry added.



Below are some of the tweets

After reading Sir John’s will, I can confidently say the easiest way to become a billionaire in Ghana is being a politician — NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) May 23, 2022

1. Ministry of Lands will not probe anything in Sir John's will. 2. They know they have shared all these state lands among themselves. 3. If you have a legitimate means of relocating from Ghana, take it and do not look back. This country is dead. — ???????????? ????. ???????????????????????? ???????? (@NatGTetteh) May 23, 2022

Those who doubt Sir John’s will are just irredeemably foolish beyond the beyond! — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) May 22, 2022

Per this document, Sir John (former CEO of the Forestry Commission) willed portions of the Achimota forest to close associates and families members.



The Owoo family is just a front. The real owners of the Achimota forest lands are government officials. pic.twitter.com/jGLcCXSSgt — KO ???? ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) May 22, 2022

Sir John really force give Michael Owusu. Dude get almost everything some plus four pump action guns to protect his lion share. — J.O (@MrDodoojnr) May 23, 2022

If Sir John Owoo has 10 acres of Achimota forest lands, then Gabby Otchere-Darko Owoo probably owns 70 acres already???????? — KO ???? ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) May 23, 2022

I really want Sir John’s Will to be fake because if this is even Sir John’s will then what about the others gurus.



???????????? — YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) May 23, 2022

The next NDC government should investigate and prosecute Sir John if possible



It must be in the record books for the next generation to know the thievery he perpetrated on Ghanaians. — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) May 23, 2022

God will punish all these greedy politicians. Sir John wherever u are I pray u continue to burn. U are a thief, greedy, evil and u will no know peace. — Simple (@simple_tot) May 23, 2022