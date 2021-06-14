Late TB Joshua's daughter gives birth to son on his birthday - Report

TB Joshua's daughter has given birth to a son

• Saturday, June 12, 2021, would have been TB Joshua's 58th birthday

• Reports say that on the same day, his daughter put to birth a son



• TB Joshua, unfortunately, did not live to see the birth of his grandson



Reports have said that a daughter of the late TB Joshua has given birth to a son on a day that coincides with what would have been the 58th birthday of her late father.



The death of the founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, was announced in the early hours of June 6, stating that he died the night before.



His daughter, Sarah Joshua, who tied the knot with her Tanzanian husband, Brain Moshi, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in a beautiful private wedding in Nigeria, gave birth to their son on the same day his grandfather was born, reports ghbase.com.



In his last video, TB Joshua, while announcing his birthday, called for the day to be used to fast and to pray, while reminding people not to forget the needy.

He had also announced that instead of throwing a big ceremony, he would rather have the day marked as a reflective one.



“As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all. As things stand, you may have realized it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances,” he said in that video.



He continued that people “are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry so pray for Nigeria on June 12, 2021. Let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy.







This is believed to be the photo of the child