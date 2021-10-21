Law Entrance Exams: General Legal Council behaving like 'tin gods' - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has slammed the management of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) for refusing admission to over 400 students who passed their entrance exam.

The aggrieved 499 law students who were denied admission, despite passing the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam, are demading the school management to rescind their decision.



“Even more bizarre is the fact that, most of us in the 499 group obtained higher marks than some of the admitted candidates in the 790 supposed passed list.



“For instance, how can you explain why a candidate who obtains more than 60% in an exam is deemed to have failed and therefore not eligible for admission whereas another candidate who obtains 50% in the same exams is deemed to have passed and therefore offered admissions? Such logic! This certainly can only be one of the wonders of the world, and can only happen in the lexicon of the Ghana School of Law.



“If this arbitrary and capricious exercise of discretionary power is not checked, we shouldn’t be surprise if next year, the GLC tells us that candidates must obtain more than 70% in the entrance exams to be deemed to have passed. Well, like every well-meaning Ghanaian, we are unable to accept this travesty of justice, and we make a passionate appeal for the reversal of this manifest injustice, for the love of God and Country'', they stated at a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 18.

Reacting to the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah says the GSL management is behaving like tingods.



To him, it's unfair to refuse to admit the 499 students; thereby appealing to the Chief Justice and Attorney General to intervene in the situation.



''The Ghana School of Law has turned into tingods...We know WASSCE; when you write seven subjects and fail in two papers, you rewrite those two subjects. Do you know that when you write seven subjects at the Ghana Law School and fail two papers, you rewrite all the 7 subjects? What's the sense in this?...What at all is in the Ghana Law School?''



He also urged the school management to expand their campuses to accommodate the numerous students but not to use such tactics to disallow the students from entering the Ghana School of Law saying ''let's think outside the box. You're taking people through hardship. Why? Just because the person wants to study? Won't you die if you study law? They (authorities) have to change their ways. What they are doing is reprehensible. Somebody has to look into their face and tell them the truth!''