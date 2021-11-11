Law School Exam: AG asks GLC to admit 499 students

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

• 499 students say they are being denied admission despite passing the Law School entrance exam

• AG makes suggestion to GLC on how to handle the situation of the affected students



• Affected students have sued demanding for their admission



Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has asked the General Legal Council to take measures to admit some 499 students, who sat for the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams.



Mr Dame in a letter to the GLC has suggested ways for the Council to deal with the situation of the aggrieved students.



Among his proposed suggestions, the AG has asked that the students be admitted into the Ghana School of Law in November or May next year.

Alternatively, he suggests that provision can be made for classes to be organized for the affected students.



“Grant deferred admission to the 499 candidates with effect from May 22. A special provision can be made for the first year professional law course by candidates already admitted to run from October 2021 to April 2022. The 499 candidates may undertake their programme from May 2022 and ending November 2022. Arrangements would have to be put in place for the two sets of candidates to undertake their pupilage and be called to the bar at a common date in the next two years,” he stated in the letter.



As part of his suggestions contained in the letter dated November 1, 2021, Mr Dame further asked that the GLC also consider organizing a special examination in November for the 499 students to justify their admission.



499 students who sat for the 2021 Law School entrance exam have petitioned parliament and the presidency saying they have been denied admission despite passing the exam.



Parliament through a unanimous resolution demanded the aggrieved students be granted admission to study a professional law course, but the Attorney General in a response described the directive as unlawful.

According to the AG, parliament lacks the capacity to direct the GLC on admission processes through a resolution.



“Whilst recognizing the general legislative powers of Parliament in Ghana, except as has been circumscribed by the Constitution, I am constrained to advise that Parliament is devoid of power through the use of Parliamentary resolutions, to control the process of admission into the Ghana School of Law”, a statement from the AG’s office mentioned.



Meanwhile, over 300 of the affected students are in court demanding their admission.