Law School entrance exam cancelled after leakage of question papers

Ghana School Of Law Nice .jpeg The paper is now scheduled to be taken later in the day

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination scheduled to be taken by prospective students today, September 23, 2022, has been cancelled.

The cancellation of the paper follows the leakage of the questions, with copies being shared across social media hours ahead of the time the paper was to be taken.

The four paged leaked paper had two questions the candidates expected to answer.

The decision to cancel the paper was reached by the examination body, the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council, after deliberations.

This is the second time the Committee has cancelled an examination this year.

In July 2022, the examination body cancelled a Civil Procedure paper scheduled to be taken by students of the Ghana Law School.

This was after the copies of the paper had been circulated on social media ahead of the time it was scheduled to be taken.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is informed that the cancelled entrance examination paper is scheduled to be taken later in the day.



