Law School exams: ASEPA calls on GLC to review 'unconstitutional undertaking' requirement

File photo

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has asked the General Legal Council to review its stand on insisting that applicants to the Ghana School of Law, sign an undertaking to accept the results before writing this year’s Law School Entrance examination.

The undertaking is to stop the students from requesting remarking, re-tallying of marks, or even seeing their marked scripts.



At a media briefing in Accra, the Executive Director of ASEPA Ghana, Mensah Thompson, described the act as unconstitutional and a breach of the rights of the students.



The media briefing was on the theme “the unconstitutional undertaking” in this year’s Law School Entrance Examinations by the General Legal Council”. It was to bring to light the unconstitutional act by the Council towards applicants for this year’s Law school entrance examinations.



Speaking at the programme, Executive Director of ASEPA Ghana, Mensah Thompson said there have been a lot of illegalities and unfairness in the admission process of law students, and this undertaking is just another illegal way of denying qualified students gaining admission into the Law School.

Mr. Thompson, therefore, called on the General Legal Council to review this undertaking it is imposing on the students.



Mr. Thompson also appealed to the General Legal Council to end the perennial confusion surrounding access to legal education in Ghana. He noted that such complications are not seen in other professions.



Mr. Thompson took the opportunity to call on President Akufo-Addo to withdraw the appointment of Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu as Supreme Court Judge. This is because he is a former Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Ho West in the Volta Region.



He explained that the appointment of politically-tainted people into the judicial system, would endanger the sustainability of justice acquisition and erode all confidence the public may have in the judiciary.