Law School failures: Ghana will not be deprived of lawyers - Law lecturer

Justice Abdulai, UPSA law lecturer

A Law lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra, UPSA, Justice Abdulai has disagreed with concerns that the country may be deprived of lawyers in the future due to high rate of failure in the Ghana School of KLaw entrance examinations.

790 applicants out of more than 2,000 who sat for the 2021 Ghana School of Law examinations passed.



Mr. Abdulai said the failure should not be attributed to the capabilities of students, but the numbers required for admission.

“I think the major problem is with the numbers that are required, I cannot think of the possibility of close to 3000 students writing exams and barely one 3rd of them passing and I cannot accept reasons that it is because the two-thirds who failed were all weak students.



"Nobody can convince me on that, we need more lawyers in the country so I would encourage all persons interested to apply,” according to Justice Abdulai.