Law against ‘fear and panic’ prophecies not limited to 31st Dec. – Police

Rev. Owusu Bempah is one of those who openly criticised the police directive on prophecies

The Ghana Police Service has further cautioned the public and, indeed, religious leaders in the country that its directive regarding communication of prophecies on 31st December nights is not only limited to those nights “but should be adhered to on a daily basis”.

It maintains that any communication of information including prophecies that undermines the laws of the state will be dealt with by the application of the relevant laws and sanctions.



This was contained in a statement to commend all and sundry, religious groups in particular, for the “support” and “understanding” when it issued its directive on moderation in the communication of prophecies on Friday, December 31, 2021.



The police had warned that pastors who made pronouncements on 31st December nights, as has been characteristic in the past, without evidence, are liable to imprisonment of up to five years.



Police caution religious leaders over 31st Dec prophecies



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,” it warned.

Though this was met with mixed reactions from the Christian fraternity, the police acknowledged the “understanding” with which services were conducted across the country.



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December 2021,” it said in a statement on Thursday, January 6.



“Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before the court.”



The Service reiterated that it is not against religious practices or the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs.



“However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied.”