Law school admission: Your emotional response to Parliament was in a bad taste – Dafeamekpor slams Dame

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi insists that the Parliament of Ghana is clothed with the powers to order the General Legal Council to admit some prospective students of the Ghana School of Law who made the pass mark.



Dafeamekpor argues that Parliament can make that move through the Attorney-General who is the government’s representative on the council.



He states that the General Legal Council contrary to widely-held opinion is not a judicial institution but rather a creation of Parliament which operates under the executive arm of government.

The lawmaker added that by virtue of its set up, the Attorney-General has the powers to make certain directives which include the admission of students and that such directives cannot be challenged by the council.



Explaining the resolution of parliament for the admission of the 499 students, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said Parliament issued two statements, one to the GLC and the other to the office of the Attorney-General ordering him to ensure implementation of their resolution.



He stated on Okay FM had the Attorney-General taken his time to understand the issue, he would not have issued an ‘emotional and condescending’ response to Parliament.



Dafeamekpor took offense to the statement by Godfred Dame, stressing that it is in ‘bad taste’ and not fit for someone who occupies a position of state.



“He made an emotional reaction. He said that in any case, the president has instructed him to do what we ordered but as a good statesman what he should have said was that we have received the Parliament's resolution but we have also received a directive from the president to do that, so we want to assure Parliament that we will resolve the issue as the president has directed and come back to Parliament and brief the house. This is how you speak.

“His statement was in a bad taste. We were not impressed with the tone of the letter. The Attorney-General has forgotten that under Article 103 Clause 3, we have powers to make inquiries on the activities of departments and others. The General Legal Council is not part of the judiciary so we have the power to supervise their job. The law that sets up the GLC is not like that. The GLC is a creation of Parliament.



“Under the act, we gave the Attorney-General the power to issue administrative and functional directives to the GLC and they are supposed to obey it. The Attorney-General is also accountable to Parliament. The resolution we passed was in two phases. The original one passed directed at the GLC and a consequential order to Attorney-General to ensure that the directive is followed,” he said.



Godfred Yeboah Dame in his reply to Parliament’s resolution said that the house has no such power to direct the GLC to admit the students.



“Whilst recognising the general legislative powers of Parliament in Ghana, except as have been circumscribed by the Constitution, I am constrained to advise that Parliament is devoid of power through the use of Parliamentary resolutions, to control the process of admission into the Ghana School of Law.



“The mode of exercising legislative power enshrined in article 106 of the Constitution does not admit of resolutions.”