Lawyer explains difference between custody and access to a child

Ghanaian lawyer, Leslie Fiadoyor

Ghanaian lawyer, Leslie Fiadoyor, has thrown more light on a parent having custody of a child and having access to them.

According to him, having custody of a child means keeping the child permanently; while having reasonable access means a child is available to the parent but only for a period of time as compared to the person who has custody over the children.



The lawyer speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge Show’, said, “So if a man has custody over his children and the mother of the children has reasonable access, then, it means at any point in time you’ll find the children living with the man but at some point in time you’ll find the children living with their mother or having fun with her but it has some time limit to it.”



The lawyer emphasized that having access to the child ends up depending on when the court says it should.

“So if the court says you have access to the children on Fridays after school but they must be back home with their father by 6 pm Sunday evening so they can do their homework and go to school, it has to be so,” he noted.



He also added that, saying someone has custody over a child or children only means that person has the right to keep the child and provide for such a child.



“It does not mean that if there’s another parent of the child, his or her rights are also extinguished. It means that the one who has custody has to also listen to the views of the other parent as he or she can also enforce his or her right over the children,” he highlighted.